Violinist plays healing music for local hospitals this Christmas

One talented violinist is bringing joy to local hospitals this holiday season through her healing music.

Brynn Albanese is a former concert violinist, playing for audiences throughout California and around the world. She is a certified Therapeutic Music Practitioner and End of Life Midwife.

More recently since the pandemic hit, Albanese has been playing in senior living communities and memory care centers, which she says is one of her favorite things to do since leaving the stage.

On Christmas Eve, she played for the patients and hospital staff at the Twin Cities Community Hospital.

"Some of the patients came out of their rooms, they were walking along with their walkers, they had a little clip in their step and they just loved it, it brought joy, you could see it on people's faces," said Albanese.

Albanese says she has been coordinating with the hospitals to be able to perform during the pandemic. She plays for everyone: patients, doctors, technicians, nurses, and all other staff.

" I had some extraordinary things happen in the ICU," said Albanese. "I played down in Santa Maria at the Marian Regional hospital, and the feeling of the nurses about one minute into my playing, there were tears. Tears of joy, most likely."

She graced the halls with her healing music on Christmas Day at the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center. The violinist has only been playing in hospitals for a short amount of time. but says it is a special experience every time.

"I'm doing it to distract people from what they're doing in their day, here especially, I'm doing it to promote healing," said Albanese. "When I walk around in the hallways, I can just feel a sense of 'Wow, there's something different happening at the hospital today, and this is exciting and it's different."

More information on Brynn Albanese's services and musical background can be found on her website at brynnalbanese.com.