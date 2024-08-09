Virginia Peterson Elementary School reveals brand-new playground equipment

Brand-new equipment has been installed on a playground at Virginia Peterson Elementary School in Paso Robles.

Children of all abilities can play on the new equipment.

Jessica Wiemann is a Paso Robles resident who has a disabled son. She said this to KSBY:

“We are so excited for this all-abilities playground because it’s the hardest thing to watch your children get to watch everybody play. Now our boys that have different abilities get to play on a playground with their peers. It’s a disability mom's dream.“

The Paso Robles School District hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the playground's grand opening.

It took place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8.