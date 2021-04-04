Virtual Easter egg hunt created by Templeton woman gains worldwide participation

A Templeton woman's virtual Easter egg hunt is gaining momentum worldwide.

Shauna Soltero called on community members to decorate Easter eggs, take a picture of them, and post them on the "Virtual Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt" Facebook Page for people to search for them on a map.

After the pandemic forced in-person Easter egg hunts to be canceled last year, Soltero found other ways to keep holiday traditions alive.

People from several states and 17 different countries worldwide participated in the event last year.

"I was blown away like I said I thought it'd be in our little county and everyone would have fun with it, but when it went nationwide and then international it was amazing. It was a blessing for sure," Soltero said.

Thousands of people are now part of the Facebook page.

