Virtual job fair for careers in housing and shelter services

A virtual job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3 for those interested in careers involving housing and shelter services.

The County of Santa Barbara, The Santa Barbara Foundation, Lompoc Public Library, Santa Maria Public Library and Santa Barbara Public Library are hosting the event with the goal of connecting new job applicants with open positions.

The Virtual Job Fair Agency Panel will consist of the following organizations:



City Net, City of Santa Barbara

Domestic Violence Solutions

Good Samaritan Shelter

New Beginnings

PATH

PathPoint

Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness

Santa Maria Public Library

The Salvation Army of Santa Barbara

Transition House

Attendees will hear about job opportunities with the organizations and how to make a difference in the community by helping people access housing, shelter and social services.

It will begin with opening remarks from County of Santa Barbara Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart and County of Santa Barbara Homeless Assistance Program Manager Kimberlee Albers.

The job fair will also include a program highlighting the assistance available to individuals without housing.

The agency panel will be facilitated by Rob Fredericks, Executive Director/CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

For more information visit:

http://countyofsb.org/housing/homlessassistance/get-involved.sbc.

To register for the event visit:

Webinar Registration - Zoom