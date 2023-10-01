Virtual public meeting Monday for next phase of Hwy 46 East widening project

San Luis Obispo County community members are invited to attend a virtual public meeting Monday evening to discuss the next phase of a Highway 46 East widening project.

The meeting is a chance for community members and Caltrans officials to discuss a proposal to convert a 3.6-mile section of Highway 46 East from a two-lane highway to a four-lane expressway in San Luis Obispo and Kern Counties.

The project would be built from one mile west of Antelope Road, to just east of the San Luis Obispo/Kern County line.

The project design includes modifications which include changes to the highway alignment needed to avoid a known cultural site, avoid extremely high utility relocation costs, and reduce the existing grade of the roadway.

For more information about this project, please contact the District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3138 or by email at info-d5@dot.ca.gov.

The public may join the Webex meeting which is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday via the link on the Caltrans project page.