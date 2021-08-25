Virtual public meeting will discuss decommissioning of Diablo Canyon

A virtual public meeting on Wednesday night will discuss the decommissioning process for Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

The meeting will be held via Zoom from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 25.

The nuclear power plant is scheduled to be shut down by 2025. It is located on 750 acres of coastal land south of Montaña de Oro State Park and north of Avila Beach.

The meeting will discuss topics related to the decommissioning, including the project's cost estimate, the repurposing of the land and facilities and the potential to develop offshore wind energy there.

Representatives from PG&E, the California Energy Commission and experts on desalination and real estate present and respond to questions.

The nuclear power plant began operating in 1985. The plant features two Westinghouse Pressurized Water Reactor units that are licensed until 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Those who wish to attend the meeting can register online to get the Zoom link.