Visit Grover Beach up for statewide tourism award

Visit Grover Beach is up for a statewide tourism award, the group announced Friday.

The tourism brand has been named a finalist in the Visit California Poppy Awards, which honor top tourism groups and take place every two years.

Visit Grover Beach is a finalist in the Best Overall Destination Brand Identity (under $1 Million) which focuses on the group's overall branding. Other contenders in the category are North Lake Tahoe Marketing Cooperative and Visit Eureka, Eddy Alexander.

Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee expressed pride in the city.

"Grover Beach is a beautiful coastal community for those who live, work and play here," Lee said in a statement. "We are excited to have the new Visit Grover Beach Brand recognized as a finalist for this statewide award and appreciate the tremendous work of our partners in our tourism marketing efforts."

The winners will be announced at the Visit California Outlook Forum on Feb. 15.