Visit SLO CAL launches SLO CAL Welcome site

Following months of research and development, Visit SLO CAL launches SLO CAL Welcome, an accessible and free customer service training program.

This was designed for SLO CAL’s Travel & Tourism industry investors, partners, stakeholders and businesses located throughout the county.

Participants engaging in SLO CAL Welcome will have the ability to increase their service knowledge as well as learn how to anticipate guest needs to deliver exceptional customer service as expected from more diverse and experienced travelers.

Visit SLO CAL enjoys a unique role as a countywide destination marketing and management organization, which provides the opportunity to unite the county’s individual city destinations into one collective SLO CAL brand.

The full SLO CAL Welcome curriculum consists of six modules that include introductory, intermediate, and advanced customer service; Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion module, industry-specific lessons covering restaurant, lodging or experiential attractions, which includes wineries, breweries, cultural attractions, and recreational businesses; and destination history, culture and product knowledge.

Accessible via online and mobile, SLO CAL Welcome incorporates into existing HR onboarding, is available in both English and Spanish for free and can be completed over a limited course of time.

SLO CAL Welcome officials say incentives include higher customer ratings and satisfaction scores, industry recognition, continued education, enhanced knowledge and a feeling of empowerment.