Vitalant encouraging blood donations as supplies reach "critical" levels

Vitalant, which supplies donated blood to hospitals on the Central Coast and across the U.S., says it's facing a critical blood shortage.

Vitalant says blood donations are down while the need has increased due to the reopening of the economy - more people are traveling and people who put off medical care are again seeking treatment.

However, officials say they have less than a four-day supply of most blood types to meet patient needs at a moment's notice.

Type O, which is often used in trauma situations because it can be transfused to patients with any blood type in an emergency setting, is reportedly below a two-day supply.

The organization is encouraging all eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible.

There is no waiting period for people who received a COVID-19 vaccine, and first-time donors do not need to know their blood type before they donate with Vitalant.

To schedule an appointment, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL.