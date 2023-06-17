Vitalant expresses serious need for blood donations on the Central Coast

Blood donations are always needed and the summer months are no different.

Vitalant says it does not matter what blood type you have, the need is there for all types.

“We are in a critical need of blood donors and we really need people to come out and donate blood since blood has a shelf life of 42 days,” said Laura Kamada, Senior Account Manager for Vitalant.

Blood donations are especially needed during the summer when students are out of school and more people are enjoying vacations.

Sierra Vista Trauma Surgeon, Dr. Eric Salinger says it is important that the hospital has blood on hand at all times.

“We always try to stay ahead so that if a major trauma comes in we have blood available to give them if they need it,” Salinger said.

It's an important thing for the community and now that I’m retired and not working and don’t have the pressure of life, it's one more thing in my plan for the year to donate blood.

If you are looking to donate blood, head to Vitalant’s website to make an appointment.

The city of Santa Maria is hosting a blood drive at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center parking lot next Thursday. Appointments for that are also available on theVitalant website.

