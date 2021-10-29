Vitalant gets into the Halloween spirit to encourage blood donations

Vitalant in San Luis Obispo is embracing the Halloween spirit to get more donors in the door.

Friday staff dressed as vampires to bring attention to a critical need right now.

Typically, October brings in steady blood donations. However this year they say there is a shortage happening now not normally seen until the holidays.

Managers think the reason is because of COVID-19 insecurities and remote work schedules.

They also say some businesses that usually host blood drives are not doing so this year.

"So we are all dressed up for Halloween, dressed up as vampires because we aren't vampires, but we will take your blood any day," said Jacqie Sparks, Vitallant San Luis Obispo Donor Care Manager. "It's really the blood on the shelf that we have every day that supports the physicians, so if we could have donors book out for until the end of the year, into January that would really help us out."

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged. There are also mobile blood drives at various locations on the Central Coast.

To schedule an appointment, visit this website.