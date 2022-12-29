¡Viva el arte de Santa Bárbara! returns

¡Viva el arte de Santa Bárbara! (Viva) is returning for the first time since 2020.

Since its establishment as a free community arts program in 2006, Viva has brought people of diverse backgrounds together across Santa Barbara County to celebrate the music and dance of Latin America.

Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar will hold three free public performances.

The first is on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at Isla Vista School, the second on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. at Guadalupe City Hall, and the third is on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Marjorie Luke Theatre.

Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar has played for audiences throughout Mexico and the U.S. for the past 26 years.

Featured on Camila Cabello’s new song, “La Buena Vida!,” the ensemble Mariachi Garibaldi regularly shares the stage with some of Mexico’s most beloved performers.

Under the direction of Jimmy “El Pollo” Cuéllar, they have appeared at the Auditorium Theater in Chicago, Teatro Degollado, Valley Performing Arts Center, The John Anson Ford Amphitheatre, Bakersfield Fox Theater, Chandler Center for the Arts, Smith Center for the Performing Arts, Tempe Center for the Arts, and Gallo Center for the Arts.

Mariachi Garibaldi enjoys a professional partnership with Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles.

Together they have entertained thousands of people at sold-out venues.

Jimmy Cuéllar, originally from Bakersfield, California, began his mariachi career as a teenager alongside his father.

Cuéllar was a founding member of Mariachi Garibaldi.

His dedication to his craft drove him to learn the violin, guitarron, vihuela, guitar and guitarra de golpe, allowing him to secure a place with Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano.

He was featured on the Grammy Award-winning album cELLAbration: A Tribute to Ella Jenkins, and the following year, Llegaron Los Camperos: Concert Favorites of Nati Cano’s Mariachi Los Camperos received a Grammy nomination for Best Mexican Album.

He added to his Grammy success with Cien Por Ciento Mexicano by Pepe Aguilar and Amor, Dolor, y Lagrimas.