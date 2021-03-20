Volunteers beautify historic St. Patrick's Cemetery in Arroyo Grande

An historic cemetery in Arroyo Grande is getting a makeover thanks to a group of church volunteers.

The Saint Patrick's Cemetery is home to nearly 250 graves including those of John Price, the founder of Pismo Beach and the first pastors of Saint Patrick's Church.

The Knights of Columbus organization at the church and local volunteers mowed the lawn, cut the weeds, and picked up trashed, beautifying the cemetery.

"Our hope is that people are going to look at that and say, 'That's St. Pat's.' They don't discern whether it's owned by the local church or the diocese. It's got our name on it. We're going to take care of it with pride, honoring the people who have been buried here," said John Murphy, Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus at St. Patrick's Church.

The Monterey Diocese owns the cemetery.

The last burial at the site was in 1981.