Volunteers clear graffiti from Los Osos community center

Los Osos neighbors came together to help clean graffiti from the South Bay Community Center Wednesday morning.

This comes after it had been tagged with gang-related graffiti.

On Wednesday residents showed up to clean and prime the area. One local painter also volunteered to help paint using his paint sprayer.

"We're here in a very positive, community-oriented way to just clean that graffiti up," said Emily Miggins. "We're a different kind of community. It's a community of tribes, and different groups do different things. And we're just doing this as supporters of our community center. It's vital to those that use it."

The South Bay Community Center is located on Palisades Avenue in Los Osos.