Volunteers gathered together to help support Serve Santa Maria Day

Serve Santa Maria is a way to give back to the community and on Saturday many volunteers did just that.

Shovels, power tools, and hands were being put to good use across Santa Maria.

“A community won't grow unless people put work and effort into it,” said Kaylee Gamblin, a volunteer,

Gamblin and her boyfriend woke up early to plant trees at Bob Orach Park in Santa Maria.

“Planting them, mixing in some compost and slow release fertilizer,” Gamblin shared.

During the intense winds and storms in February, Alejandro Gonzalez, a Special Districts Technician, who helped plant the trees, said the winds knocked down six of the trees.

On Saturday they planted more durable trees.

Several miles away, 50 volunteers went to a house in Santa Maria to help clear out the whole house, and five sheds that were on the property.

Both were filled with items from thrift stores.

The Mayor of Santa Maria, Alice Patino, was one of the volunteers who helped.

"We've been cleaning out the garage, some of the interior, and cleaned some of the back of the house,” Patino said.

Years ago a man, whose family asked not to be named, lost his wife.

His children say that his way of coping with the loss became shopping at thrift stores every day.

However, after collecting many items over the years the house was no longer livable.

It became hard to walk through.

“We want to help a local artist and veteran who is 92 be able to come back home,” Kelly Sanders, a volunteer shared about the homeowner.

Items will be either thrown out or donated.

Other volunteers worked on several other projects around the city on Saturday: painting graffiti along the Santa Maria Valley railroad fencing, picking up litter, and more.

Some participants say they will definitely volunteer again in the future.

“We really think that Santa Maria has a lot of potential and deserves attention and can only grow if that attention is given to it,” Gamblin said.

Serve Santa Maria happens twice a year and the next opportunity to serve will be on August 24, 2024.