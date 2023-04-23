Volunteers help clean-up Arroyo Grande

We Heart AG hosted its third annual volunteering event in Arroyo Grande Sunday.

Volunteers met at Heritage Square Park at 8:00 a.m. for a quick orientation before heading out across the Village for volunteer jobs.

“This year we did ten projects and about 100 volunteers came out,” said event organizer Kendra Paulding.

The jobs included the clean-up of several parks in the city, the repainting of the handball court at Branch Street Elementary School, and the beautification of Arroyo Grande High School Campus.

Event organizers say they hold this event once a year, around Earth Day, to help maintain the beauty of Arroyo Grande.

“Just the fact that everyone has such a volunteer experience, they really get into it and they all want to be involved and it's really heartening to see,” said Paulding.