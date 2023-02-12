Volunteers help clear mud from Oceano ranch

A group of volunteers spent another weekend helping an Oceano ranch dig out mud left by last month’s storms.

The ranch’s owners, Pat and Vickie Cardoza, told KSBY last month that every corner of their ranch is sunken in mud.

So, a group of volunteers, organized by Team Rubicon have decided to help the past few weekends and dig them out.

About five people showed un as they wrap up their time at the ranch.

“We actually are very proactive with our response operations. So as soon as the storm hit back in January, all of this volunteer leaders were reaching out to our local communities to see what assistance was needed. it's difficult when you first show up, but the satisfaction of seeing the work that you've done to help somebody makes up makes it so, so good," said Tristen Sinclair, the Team Rubicon field leadership volunteer.

The Cardozas say they have applied for help from FEMA but it could be some time before any assistance is provided.