Volunteers need for Tamale Festival in Atascadero

City of Atascadero
Trophies ready to be handed out at Atascadero's 6th annual Tamale Festival
Posted at 11:08 AM, Apr 16, 2023
Atascadero's 7th annual Tamale Festival is back and needs volunteers.

Originally scheduled for January 14, the event was pushed forward to May 6 after concerns for rain.

Over 30 vendors from across California are bringing homemade tamales, with 70 more vendors selling merchandise and beverages.

Tamales will also be entered into a contest and judged by a panel to determine the best.

Additionally, there will be a tamale eating contest, musical acts, and folkloric dancers.

Friends of Atascadero Lake will run the drink ticket sales booth and are asking for community volunteers to help. People looking to volunteer can sign-up by clicking this link.

