Volunteers needed at 40 Prado Homeless Services Center

In response to this week’s storms, 40 Prado Homeless Services Center is looking for volunteers to assist with general tasks, including check-in, serving meals, setting up cots, and other tasks.

“With the heavy rains, the emergency shelters who have been providing care for our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness have been working around the clock,” said Jeffrey Al-Mashat, a Program Manager with the County of San Luis Obispo Homeless Services Unit. “We would be grateful to anyone who is able to give some time to support this important work. Evening and overnight hours are where the need is the greatest.”

The Homeless Services Center has also increased its bed capacity.

Those interested in volunteering can call 805 534 3668 or visit CAPSLO.org website to register as a volunteer.