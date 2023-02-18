Volunteers needed at Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa

If you're looking for volunteer hours or to give back to a local community, look no further. Volunteers are needed at Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa.

For questions on how to volunteer, you may reach out via phone or email at office@oldmissionslo.org or (805) 781-8220.

Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa is a Spanish mission founded on Sept. 1, 1772, by Father Junípero Serra in San Luis Obispo.

The mission is located at 751 Palm Street and the gift shop and museum hours are Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Docent tours are offered year-round seven days a week. Monday through Saturday, a guided tour begins at the Mission Plaza doors in front of the gift shop at 1:15 p.m. On Sundays, it begins at 2 p.m.