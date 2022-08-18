Volunteers needed for Serve Santa Maria event this Saturday

For the first time since the pandemic, about 200 volunteers are needed for the Serve Santa Maria clean-up event.

The event will feature many different activities volunteers can participate in to help better the community of Santa Maria.

Some of those projects include painting over graffiti, painting picnic tables, and painting a playground.

"If you come and volunteer at Serve Santa Maria, you're gonna get what is called a 'helper's high,'" said Pastor Carl Nielsen, Serve Santa Maria coordinator. "It's the way God wired us -- you give away some of your time and ability and you get back this very satisfying feeling inside that you'll walk away going, 'that was great, that was cool.'"

The event takes place this Saturday, Aug. 20, from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

Coffee, juice and donuts will be served and participants will receive a free T-shirt.

Click here to register as a volunteer.