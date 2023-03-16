Volunteers needed for upcoming Easter outreach event

The Central Coast Rescue Mission is asking the community for help in providing clothing donations and volunteering for their upcoming Easter outreach.

The community is invited to join the group in packing 200 lunches and 50 essential needs kits for at-risk youths and homeless individuals in the community.

That event takes place on March 27 from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene.

Volunteers are also welcome to help distribute donations on March 28 and March 30.

To learn more about the event, click here.