Volunteers needed to drive seniors to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Community Partners in Caring is working to make sure Santa Barbara County seniors who need the COVID-19 vaccine can get to their appointments safely.

Through the end of this month, volunteers are providing seniors and other at-risk adults with free rides to their vaccination appointments.

The organization says, for many local seniors, a lack of transportation is a major obstacle preventing them from getting vaccinated.

"Very polite people and very giving and also having the immunization took a big load of worry off because I have underlying conditions," said Jill Villegas, a Santa Maria resident who took advantage of the free service.

Community Partners in Caring is looking for volunteers to provide these free rides.

"It doesn't take a lot of effort to give our office a call or to go to our website, send an email and we'll coordinate some of the paperwork required and put the volunteers to work. The need is out there," said Chuen Ng, Community Partners in Caring Board President.

"There's a lot of satisfaction that comes as a volunteer and Community Partners in Caring is a great organization because it's flexible. You can drive once a week, once a month or five days a week. It really works into a volunteer's schedule," explained John Tarabini, volunteer. "It makes me feel good to be helping out in the community."

If you can volunteer or if you need help getting to an appointment, call (805) 925-8000. Prospective volunteers can also visit www.partnersincaring.org/volunteer or email volunteer@partnersincaring.org.