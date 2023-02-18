Volunteers needed tomorrow for Lompoc's River Bend Bike Park cleanup event

In Lompoc, some trails and parks have begun reopening following the damages caused by last month's storms but one local bike park that is maintained solely by community volunteers is still yet to do so.

Dave Baker, committee chairman of the River Bend Bike Park in Lompoc, says when January 9th's heavy rainfall came down, their parking lot became submerged in two feet of water, preventing access to the entry gates of the park.

As the rainwater has now subsided, Baker says he and other volunteers have been working to resurface bike jumps, pull overgrown weeds, and get the site back in shape to reopen.

Volunteers are invited to come out to River Bend Bike Park on Sunday to assist with cleanup.