Volunteers participated in the 27th Annual Creek Cleanup Day in Atascadero

Saturday marked the 27th Annual Creek Cleanup Day. Around 63 people showed up to help clean over a four-mile stretch.

On Saturday, the cleanup was held near the Atascadero Creek and parts of the Salinas River.

“The Salinas River is so important to our community because it is the watershed that goes all the way into Monterey Bay.” Jamie Hendrickson, Atascadero Mutual Water Conservation Manager, said.

One local, Dutch Nichols, said he walks in that area two to three times per week.

“It’s enjoyable, and it’s a place for us to come around with our dog. It's a nice place to walk,” Nichols said.

Nichols said he is frustrated with the lack of cleanup efforts from those walking the trail.

“People come along and somehow don't respect the privilege of walking here, so this is why we're here today to kind of make it look a little better,” Nichols said.

“I think it is reflective of the community spirit and when people come from out of town and they know about this trail, they will come out here and see how well maintained it is,” Nichols continued.

“We’re trying to get ahead of what we call the first flush. Right now people have been throwing stuff in the river all summer unfortunately, but we can get in there and we can clean it up before our rains come and wash the trash further into the creeks where we can't reach them,” Hendrickson said.

They hold this event every year during the last weekend of September and early October.

“A lot of litter ends up in the creek, especially after the winter time,” Charles Bourbeau said.

“For several years there was tons of trash that was just being dumped on a lot of embankments of the Salinas River and Atascadero creek. People would dump their trash or people would protect the banks with broken concrete, cars, refrigerators, or tires to protect the river when it would flood,” Hendrickson said.

Keeping the creek and nearby communities clean is a goal that the City has had for years.

“People like to hike sound here, ride their horses long here, and bike, so anything to make it a little better, that is what we're trying to do,” Bourbeau said.

If you want to find out how you can help volunteer next year, you can contact the City of Atascadero Public Works Department at 805- 470-3456.