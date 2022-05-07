Volunteers remove ocean debris in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Harbor's Operation Clean Sweep, a seafloor debris cleanup program, held its 14th annual event on Saturday.

The City of Santa Barbara's Waterfront Department says a team of volunteer divers, supported by 40 or so volunteer dock workers, removed junk from beneath the Marina 1, A-F fingers.

The department joined volunteers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), SB Maritime Museum, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, SB Sail and Power Squadron, Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute, and harbor dive businesses in this effort.

The divers spent time locating junk in the ocean that dock volunteers hauled up and took for disposal.

Organizers say in past events, volunteers removed over twenty tons of debris from Santa Barbara Harbor.

Items retrieved during past years ranged from bicycles, barbecues, plastic barrels and boat propellers to wire cages, outboard engines, phones, computers and marine batteries.

