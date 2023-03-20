Volunteers wanted for Beautify Goleta this Saturday

If you are looking to give back this week, you can volunteer for Beautify Goleta, the city’s community-wide cleanup program on Saturday, March 25.

The city hosts four to five cleanup events per year with a different spotlight neighborhood each time. Last year alone, there were 366 volunteers, 4,872 pounds of trash picked up, and 23,010 pounds of bulky items collected.

Hollister Avenue and surrounding neighborhoods in Old Town Goleta are the spotlight neighborhood for this event. Residents in the area will have access to a free bulky item drop-off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community West Bank parking lot at 5827 Hollister Avenue.

The parking lot is also the meeting place for a Community Cleanup from 9 to 11 a.m. that is open to anyone who wants to come help pick up litter. Those interested can sign up at cityofgoleta.org to join.

On event day, Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County will host the spotlight location in Old Town. Other Beautify Goleta captains will host additional cleanups throughout Goleta. Those locations include:

Evergreen Acres Park with captain Susan Klein-Rothschild

Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park with captain Jerry Lucera from Waypoint Church



If you are interested in participating but would prefer to clean up at a different location in Goleta, you can use the city's self-guided cleanup program. City officials ask residents to be mindful of not going on private property.

This year, the Beautify Goleta March event is part of the Caltrans Clean California Community Days program “Spring Into Action,” a volunteer service event and celebration from March 17 – 27. Check out all the events here.