Voters will soon be able to drop off their ballots for the Midterm Elections

Official ballot drop boxes open Monday for registered voters in Santa Barbara County.

All eligible registered voters of Santa Barbara County will be mailed an official vote-by-mail ballot.

The official ballot, instructions, and a ballot return envelope are included in the packet.

Ballots must be returned by mail, to an in-person office, an official secure ballot drop box, or official polling place by election day on Nov. 8, 2022.

If you have not already received your ballot. You should be receiving it by Monday Oct. 9, 2022.

In San Luis Obispo County, you can start dropping off your ballots at official drop boxes starting on Tuesday Oct. 11, 2022.