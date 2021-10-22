Watch
Voting is now open for Lompoc's ScarecrowFest Contest 2021

Posted at 7:43 PM, Oct 21, 2021
Residents can now vote for their favorite scarecrow in Lompoc's ScarecrowFest Contest 2021.

Participating businesses creatively decorated their storefronts with a scarecrow, either handmade or purchased.

The scarecrows will be displayed for viewing between October 11-31 for judging. Two awards will be handed out, People’s Choice and Judges Pick.

Fourteen local businesses participatedthis year:

To vote for your favorite scarecrow, visit the Lompoc Valley Chamber website.

