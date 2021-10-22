Voting is now open for Lompoc's ScarecrowFest Contest 2021

Residents can now vote for their favorite scarecrow in Lompoc's ScarecrowFest Contest 2021.
Participating businesses creatively decorated their storefronts with a scarecrow, either handmade or purchased.
The scarecrows will be displayed for viewing between October 11-31 for judging. Two awards will be handed out, People’s Choice and Judges Pick.
Fourteen local businesses participatedthis year:
- The Surf Connection-Lompoc
- Gymnastics North
- Lompoc Valley Democratic Club
- Better Beds & Furniture
- City of Lompoc
- Fountain Square of Lompoc
- PM Headshop
- Santa Fe Mortgage
- The Garden Shoppe Lompoc
- First American Title
- Branson's Embroidery & Gifts
- Eye on I
- Fortified Tattoo Company
- Team Grand Real Estate
To vote for your favorite scarecrow, visit the Lompoc Valley Chamber website.