Vouchers still available for landlords in HASLO's Welcome Home Program

San Luis Obispo County property owners are now eligible for a $4,000 bonus if they choose to rent their home or a portion of their property to help house local people who find themselves without reliable housing.

This SLO County program aims to help local renters and landlords who experienced unexpected financial stressors during the pandemic.

According to county officials, the community's most vulnerable population, including victims of domestic violence and other personal struggles, are eager to get back on their feet, but their "Section 8" status often makes landlords hesitant to rent to them.

The Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo's (HASLO) Welcome Home Program aims to soften that argument by providing the following guarantees:

· We guarantee payment for a high percentage of the rent, plus protection of up to $7,500 in damages and unpaid rent for two years after the tenant moves in

· We serve as a liaison between you and the tenant and help provide holding deposits while the rental is being approved

In addition, new property owners to the program, or owners who have not participated in over a year, will receive a $4,000 one-time bonus. Landlords who have participated in the last year are still eligible for a $2,500 bonus for returning to the program. Existing HASLO landlords will receive a $1,000 bonus for continuing to rent to HASLO clients. Property management agents are also eligible for 75 percent of the bonuses and guarantees mentioned above.

There are still 50 vouchers available for local property owners. To apply contact 805-594-5358 or visit this website for more information.

This program has already been able to place about 130 families, according to county officials.