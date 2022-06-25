VSFB celebrates retiring Space Launch Delta 30 Command Chief

Vandenberg Space Force Base hosted a ceremony Friday to celebrate the retirement of Chief Master Sgt. Jason R. DeLucy.

His retirement from the U.S. Air Force completes a 26-year career.

Most recently, DeLucy has held the position of Command Chief Master Sergeant for Space Launch Delta 30 at Vandenberg. According to base officials, in this position, "he serves as senior enlisted leader and principle advisor to the commander on all issues affecting the military and civilian Airmen and Guardians assigned. He is responsible for the effective utilization, training, and development of 3,700 total force personnel within 12 squadrons and 19 Delta Staff Agencies. In addition, he provides direct oversight and support for the effectiveness of health, morale, and welfare programs in support of more than 18,500 total force personnel, families, and retirees."