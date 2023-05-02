VSFB grants SpaceX permission to lease Space Launch Complex 6 for launches

SpaceX has been granted permission to lease Space Launch Complex 6 (SLC-6) for Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rocket launches, according to a press release.

Col. Rob Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, signed a statement of support on April 21, granting the permission.

"This is an exciting time for Vandenberg Space Force Base, our nation's premier West Coast launch site for military, civil, and commercial space operations," said Long, in a press release. "This agreement will add to the rich history of SLC-6 and builds on the already strong partnership with SpaceX."

According to the press release, the decision is the result of Space Launch Delta 30's launch pad allocation strategy, which is a process to "evaluate the suitability of various launch sites for different types of rockets and payloads."

Officials say the process is critical to ensuring that launches are safe and that the selected launch site can accommodate the unique requirements of each mission. This was the first round of launch pad allocations, and additional rounds of allocations will occur in the future after further operational analysis.

Space Launch Complex 6 previously supported the Delta IV vehicle family and has remained vacant since the final Delta IV Heavy launch on Sept. 24, 2022.