VSFB has busiest launch year in 2022 in 26 years

Vandenberg Space Force Base had its busiest year in 26 years in 2022.

The base held its annual State of Vandenberg Space Force Base address Wednesday. The event was hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

At the address, base officials announced that in just one year in 2022, the base had 19 launches. Three of those launches were test launches.

These launches are only expected to grow, with base officials announcing there are more than 30 expected launches in 2023, and more than 40 expected in 2024.

Other announcements include that Vandenberg has 78% of the space force property in the U.S. They estimate this will allow for a positive economic impact of $4.5 billion.

Base officials also addressed the potential for more jobs, stating they expect to have more than 500 personnel at the base by 2028.

Some challenges base officials said have impeded growth include the relative cost of living, access to a talented workforce, and local infrastructure.

The featured speaker was Colonel Robert Long, Commander of Space Delta 30.