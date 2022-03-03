VSFB looking for volunteer docents to help protect snowy plovers

Vandenberg Space Force Base has opened up the call for volunteers at Surf Beach and Ocean Park during snowy plover breeding season.

Volunteers will serve as docents from March to September, helping to educate visitors and protect Western snowy plovers. By enforcing restrictions, docents can help keep beaches open during the birds' nesting season.

Docents should be comfortable talking with a variety of people, be able to work independently and be non-confrontational, program organizers say.

In addition, docents will spend the majority of their time standing, walking or hiking. They can expect a variety of conditions including fog, cold and blowing sand.

Docents are needed from March 1 to Sept. 30 and are asked to volunteer at least 2 hours per month.

Those who are interested can email the docent coordinator at 30CES.CEIEA.NaturalResources@us.af.mil for more information or to sign up.