Waitlist now open for affordable Santa Ynez senior living

After breaking ground in February 2022, Harry's House in Santa Ynez is set to open this summer.

The development will complete the Golden Inn & Village senior living community campus.

Run by the Rona Barrett Foundation, Harry's House will include 60 studio apartments in a two-story building with farmhouse-inspired architecture, porches, and outdoor courtyards.

Waitlist applications are now available until May 17. Interested applications must be 62 years or older.

