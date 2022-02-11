Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Walk for Alexis' remembers teen shot, killed in Santa Maria parking structure

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
Community members bring candles and signs walking in remembrance of a teen shot and killed in Santa Maria
walk for alexis.jpg
Posted at 6:34 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 21:34:05-05

Community members in Santa Maria gathered to honor and remember the life of a teen who was shot and killed over the weekend.

A 'Walk for Alexis' flyer asked participants to meet at the Big 5 parking lot Thursday evening.

Approximately 50 people showed up with candles and signs that read "Drive on forever", and "Viviras Para Siempre."

Alexis was shot and killed in a parking structure Friday night. The group walked from the parking lot to the parking structure where a memorial lies for Alexis.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not said whether the shooting is believed to be gang-related. No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Seth Hall at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1308.

A GoFundme was created to help support the family of Alexis, who was 17 when he died.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png