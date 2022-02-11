'Walk for Alexis' remembers teen shot, killed in Santa Maria parking structure

Community members in Santa Maria gathered to honor and remember the life of a teen who was shot and killed over the weekend.

A 'Walk for Alexis' flyer asked participants to meet at the Big 5 parking lot Thursday evening.

Approximately 50 people showed up with candles and signs that read "Drive on forever", and "Viviras Para Siempre."

Alexis was shot and killed in a parking structure Friday night. The group walked from the parking lot to the parking structure where a memorial lies for Alexis.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not said whether the shooting is believed to be gang-related. No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Seth Hall at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1308.

A GoFundme was created to help support the family of Alexis, who was 17 when he died.