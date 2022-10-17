Walk for Cancer in Santa Margarita to support patients and their families

Ancient Peaks Winery hosted a Walk for Cancer in Santa Margarita on Sunday.

The two-mile walk wrapped around the winery's Estate Margarita Vineyard surrounded by the Santa Lucia Mountains.

The walk ended at the Oyster Ridge Barn, where Ancient Peaks Winery held a light breakfast, which included a complimentary glass of 2021 Ancient Peaks Rosé.

To show solidarity in the fight against cancer, participants were encouraged to wear pink.

“Community's stronger than cancer. You don't have to walk alone, and I think that's one of the biggest things in cancer is you don't have to do it alone," said Melodee Crank, an Ovarian Cancer Survivor.

All proceeds raised from the walk will benefit the Cancer Support Community of the Central Coast, a nonprofit which provides hope, education, and support to San Luis Obispo County cancer patients and their families.