'Walk for Cancer' to take place at Ancient Peaks Winery in Paso Robles

The second annual “Walk for Cancer” is set to kick off on Oct. 22 at Ancient Peaks Winery in the Paso Robles.

The event is a colorful two-mile stroll along the vineyards that ends with food, music and a complimentary glass of wine. The walk begins at 9 a.m. at the Margarita Vineyard inside the winery.

Guests are encouraged to wear light hiking shoes, layers and pink in solidarity for the fight against cancer. Admission is $50 per person and $10 for children 12 years old or younger. Those looking to sign up for the walk can do so through the event's website.

The walk ends at the Oyster Ridge barn where participants can enjoy tacos by La Parrilla Taqueria, and a glass of Ancient Peaks wine. An assortment of juices will be offered for children.

“Cancer is a disease that ravages the body but also drains the family unit,” said Ancient Peaks Winery partner Cindy Wittstrom, a cancer survivor herself who notes that several people in the Ancient Peaks family have been affected by cancer. “The scientific community has made such extraordinary strides, but there is much more to conquer.”

All proceeds from the event benefit the Cancer Support Community Central Coast, a nonprofit that provides SLO County cancer patients and their families with hope, education and support.

Ancient Peaks, in collaboration with Winebow, will be donating a portion of Ancient Peaks Estate Cabernet Sauvignon sales in the week leading up to the walk.