Walk to End Alzheimer's in San Luis Obispo brings the community together

San Luis Obispo County residents gathered at Mission Plaza on Saturday morning to take part in the Walk to End Alzheimer's event.

The walk, which is put on by the Alzheimer's Association honors those affected by Alzheimer's and signifies participant's solidarity in the fight against the disease.

The event began with a ceremony at 10:00 A.M. and incorporated the organization's Promise Garden.

The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people's connection to the disease, and their personal reasons for fighting against it.

"I think it's wonderful,” said Anne Pyerly, a walker and sponsor of the event. “I think it raises awareness for this terrible disease and mobilizes the wonderful San Luis Obispo community to help fight it."

All funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer's further the care, support, and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.

The goal of the San Luis Obispo Walk to End Alzheimer's was to raise 150,000 dollars.