Walk to End Alzheimer's takes place Saturday in Santa Maria

The Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place Saturday in Santa Maria.

It's held annually in more than 600 communities across the country, raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

Saturday's walk will take place at Rotary Centennial Park. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The walk starts at 9:05 a.m., after a short ceremony.

You can register online ahead of time by clicking here.

Organizers had a goal of raising $50,000 from the event and as of Friday have already raised more than $64,000.

Additional walks are planned in other local communities in the coming weeks.

San Luis Obispo's Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place on October 30. Santa Barbara will have one on November 6. Click here to search for a walk in your area.