Wall-raising event held at site of future senior affordable housing complex

A ‘wall-raising’ event was held Tuesday at the construction site of what will be an affordable housing complex in Shell Beach for low-income senior SLO County residents.

The two-story complex, which is expected to open in the fall of 2024 after facing storm-related delays, will house 25 affordable units for seniors who qualify.

Stakeholders and supporters, including members of the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo and the San Luis Obispo Nonprofit Housing Corporation, were present to give best wishes to future residents by signing a wall that will eventually be erected on one of the buildings.

“Today is a very important milestone,” said Scott Collins, the executive director for the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo. “We had a bunch of dignitaries here today to talk about the project and ultimately who it's intended to serve. Our seniors are the largest growing demographic of homeless people in our state. And so, projects like these are important to help keep people housed.”

The complex, formally called the Shell Beach Senior Apartments, is described as “coastal-cottage style” and will be a mix of studios and one-bedroom apartments. Amenities will include a community room with a kitchen, a laundry facility and on-site parking.

Eligible residents must be 62 years or older and make less than 50% of the Area Median Income, or AMI.

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau collected between 2017 and 2021, the median household income in SLO County was about $83,000.

The project is aimed at reducing the housing burden on a demographic increasingly at risk of homelessness due to housing costs. Senior residents typically rely on fixed sources of income.

San Luis Obispo County is one of the most expensive places to live in the entire country. One-bedroom apartments and studios are, respectively, 34% and 29% higher than the national median, according to data tracked by Zillow. One-bedroom houses are even higher, sitting at 37% over the national median.