The Wall That Heals on display until Sunday

Sunday is the final day to see “The Wall That Heals” at the Madonna Meadows in San Luis Obispo.

The ¾-scale replica will be on display until 2:00 p.m.

A closing ceremony will take place right before at 1:30 p.m.

The names of just under 200 Central Coast veterans are on the wall.

Organizers had to install a walkway to the wall, due to muddy conditions.

Volunteers say that this did not do much to impact turnout, which was described as “huge”.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be here to help people find names on the wall. Explain how the wall is set up and answer a few questions about our service time in Vietnam. Most of the people come here. Not everybody is here looking for a name on the wall. They’re just here to pay respects,” said Dennis Blessman, a Vietnam War Veteran.

"The Wall That Heals" also features a mobile education center with various displays about the history of the Vietnam War.

The wall will be on display 24/7 until the closing ceremony Sunday.