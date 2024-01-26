Want to help preserve history? This Oceano museum has a brick with your name on it

The historic Oceano Depot Railroad Museum and community center is holding its bi-annual buy-a-brick campaign for a limited time.

Local residents and businesses are all welcome to participate and be a part of Oceano's history.

What is the buy-a-brick campaign? It's exactly as it sounds: participants can purchase an 8-by-4-inch brick and have it engraved with up to three lines with their name, a message, or both.

“You can get a brick with three lines — $75,” said Linda Austin, Oceano Depot Association president. “Each additional brick is $60 and an additional is $45 so it goes down $15 the more you order.”

Its purpose is to help preserve the museum and help run its day-to-day operations by raising funds.

“We’ve already filled two panels up so we’re starting on these new ones here so I’m looking to get a lot of interested residents and people to buy a brick,” Austin. “Get your name here and be a part of the history.”

The Oceano Depot was the center of most of the commercial and transportation activities in southern San Luis Obispo County between 1904 and the 1950s, according to the museum's website. The site was a major piece of Oceano's and San Luis Obispo County's development.

One hundred eighty-nine bricks are needed to fill each spot. The bricks can be used to recognize loved ones for any occasion.

Austin said the community's support will never be forgotten.

“It really warms my heart that so many people in town want to be a part of it,” Austin said.

Marios Pouyioukkas, the owner of the Rock & Roll Diner in Oceano, is a longtime community member participating for the very first time.

“It is a great feeling getting to be a part of it,” said Pouyioukkas. “I have done events with the Oceano Train Depot in the past and we’re hoping to do more in the future.”

Pouyioukkas believes it's important to help preserve historical landmarks in the community.

“It’s a historic building we all should care for and help keep it around,” said Pouyioukkas.

“A lot of the people on here now aren’t with us anymore, so their family members come by,” said Austin. “Oceano always holds a place in everyone’s heart. People that have lived here and their family they’ll come in and tell us stories about their grandparents and then I’ll say they have a brick out here. It means a lot to people.”

The campaign is set to conclude by the end of February. But they plan to host more until they fill up the available slots.

“We’re going to cut it off at the end of February and then I’ll order whatever we have and get it started and then we’ll do it again until it fills up.”

If you’re interested in participating in the Oceano Depot Railroad Museum’s brick campaign, you can view the order form here and learn more on the organization's website.