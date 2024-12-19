Warm weather in December? Residents, visitors and local businesses weigh in

As the fall season slowly comes to an end, warmer weather during the day dominated the southwest portion of California just a week before Christmas.

The perfect weather allowed for one family from Nipomo to continue their holiday tradition of building their annual Central Coast Snowman in Pismo Beach.

A family tradition that’s been cherished for nearly 25 years.

“We do it every year. We make our little Central Coast snowman,” said Summer Cabales, a Nipomo resident. “I was excited to wake up this morning and have some sunshine rather than some fog.”

Two visitors from Texas said the weather is a lot different this time of year compared to last December.

“I was here last year, too, and it was a lot more foggy and cold,” said Nagla Sundar, a visitor from Dallas. “Now it's like the middle of December and it is like kind of like summer.”

“Even like a couple of days ago, it was like freezing,” said Chris Smith, a visitor from Dallas. “We couldn't get in the water. Now it's like hot and sunny feels like it's 80 degrees, so it's a big change.”

The Pismo Yogurt manager Matthew Morgan said the heat we’re currently experiencing has brought more people to the coast.

“I definitely notice a lot more people coming down here with the hot weather and lots of families and everyone enjoying the beach,” Morgan said.

Even out in Eden Valley, wineries like Claiborne & Churchill are seeing more clientele as the weather makes a positive impact here on the central coast.

“Everyone's enjoying it so much,” said Tara Seaman, Claiborne & Churchill Tasting Room manager. “We have so much outdoor seating here, so everyone's really taking advantage of the wonderful temperatures to enjoy a nice chilled glass of Gewürztraminer in the middle of December, as well as so many of our reds.”

Despite the winds flowing through the area, Terra Seaman, says many wine lovers are sticking around for some wine tasting.

“People are braving the wind,” said Seaman. “We’ve had customers all day today. The warmer weather has definitely encouraged them to stick around and enjoy a tasting themselves before they take home some bottles of wine."