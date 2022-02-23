Warming centers in Arroyo Grande, SLO reopen Wednesday night

As cold temperatures are expected to continue on the Central Coast, multiple local warming centers are once again opening their doors Wednesday night.

The South County Warming Center is one of the shelters inviting guests in for the second consecutive night.

The shelter is located at the South County Regional Center at 800 W. Branch Street.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and guests are asked to not arrive later than 8:00 p.m. The center will close at 7:00 a.m., Thursday morning.

Transportation to the shelter will be provided from the following locations across the Five Cities:

Oceano duck pond at 5:15 p.m.

Ramona Park at 5:25 p.m.

Fin’s Restaurant at 5:35 p.m.

St. Anthony’s at 5:45 p.m.

the outlet bus stop at 5:55 p.m.

On Thursday morning, transportation will be dropping off guests at:

the outlet bus stop at 7:15 a.m.

St. Anthony’s at 7:25 a.m.

Finn’s Restaurant at 7:35 a.m.

Ramona Park at 7:45 a.m.

Oceano Duck Pond at 7:55 a.m.

Sleeping cots, bedding, and a hot meal will be provided as available.

All guests will be screened upon entering and if guests choose to leave, they will not be allowed to reenter.

For more information on the South County Warming Center, contact (805) 202-3615.

In San Luis Obispo, the 40 Prado Warming Center is once again open due to low temperatures.

Guests can check in from 7:00-9:00 p.m. on Wednesday and the shelter will close at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Guests who choose to leave will not be allowed to reenter the shelter.

Overnight guests will be provided with a hot meal, hot shower, and a warm place to sleep.

COVID-19 precautions are in place at the shelter, including social distancing and a mask requirement.

Service animals will be allowed inside, and kennels will be provided for any pets who are not service animals or who are not vaccinated.

For more information on the 40 Prado Warming Center, contact (805) 544-4004.

