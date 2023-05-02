Warming center in SLO to be open Tuesday, Wednesday night this week

The warming center in San Luis Obispo, 40 Prado Warming Center, will be open Tuesday, May 2, and Wednesday, May 3, due to the high chances of rain those nights.

Guest check-ins are 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 40 Prado Rd. Guests who are already enrolled in services with CAPSLO can check in before 7 p.m.

Kennels will be provided for those who have pets or emotional support animals that also meet rabies vaccination requirements. Registered service animals are allowed in the warming center, but must be vaccinated.

Overnight guests will be provided a safe and warm place to sleep, a hot shower and a hot meal.

The warming center closes at 6 a.m.

Roughly 40 warming center guests are allowed, based on current staff and volunteer capacity, according to a Prado Homeless Services Center (HSC) Warming Center press release. Guests must be in good standing with Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo (CAPSLO).

Guests who leave may not return the same night.

Information on San Luis Obispo County warming centers is provided by calling 211. Opening schedules for all warming centers can be received by texting "SLOCountyWarm" to 211211.

The 40 Prado Warming Center opens when it is 38 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, or if there is a 50% chance of rain or greater, according to National Weather Service forecasts.

The 40 Prado Homeless Services Center is open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., seven days a week. Individuals and families must complete an intake before utilizing services.

You can learn more about their services by calling (805) 544-4004 ext. 2.