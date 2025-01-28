Warming Centers in SLO, Arroyo Grande open ahead of cold evening temperatures

With temperatures expected to drop below 38 degrees on Monday night, warming centers in Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo are set to open their doors to the community.

Guest check-in at the Five Cities Homeless Coalition (5CHC) Warming Center at 1023 East Grand Avenue in Arroyo Grande will be available from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

The facility will close at 6 a.m.

5CHC is partnering with Ride On to provide transportation services to and from the warming center.

On Monday evening, Ride On will provide the following pick-up services:



Pismo Outlet Bus Stop at 5:35 p.m.

Fin's Restaurant at 5:37 p.m.

Ramona Park at 5:38 p.m.

Oceano Duck Pond at 5:40 p.m.

Arrive at 5CHC Warming Center at 6:00 p.m.

Ride On will also provide the following drop-off services on Tuesday morning:

Depart 5CHC Warming Center at 6:00 a.m.

Oceano Duck Pond

Ramona Park

Fin's Restaurant

Pismo Beach Outlets Bus Stop

In San Luis Obispo, guests can check into the Warming Center at 40 Prado Road from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday. Those already enrolled in services with the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) may check in before 7 p.m.

Representatives say people utilizing the facility must be in good standing with CAPSLO: 40 Prado Homeless Services Center.

The warming center will close at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Both warming centers will reportedly provide overnight guests with a hot meal, a shower, clean clothing, and a safe and warm place to sleep.

Space is also available for vaccinated pets, emotional support animals, and registered service animals at both facilities.