Warming Centers in SLO County open ahead of expected rain

Warming center in Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo will be open Wednesday night due to elevated chance of rain, organizers say.

The warming center at 40 Prado Rd. in San Luis Obispo is managed by CAPSLO. It will be open for check-ins from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The South County Warming Center, located at 800 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande, is managed by 5Cities Homeless Coalition. Check-ins are open from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Both centers offer a warm place to sleep and a hot meal. The center at 40 Prado will have hot showers available.

The overnight shelters open when the temperature drops to 38 degrees Fahrenheit or lower or if there is a chance of rain that is 50% or greater.

Anyone checking in at the warming shelter in San Luis Obispo will receive a rapid COVID-19 test. Organizers say that service animals are allowed inside, and kennels are available on-site for other pets. Smoking is allowed in the center's designated smoking area.

Pets are not allowed at the Arroyo Grande warming center.

Pickups for those who wish to use the Arroyo Grande warming center will be taking place throughout the evening from the following locations:

Ramona Park - 5:15-5:30 p.m.

St. Anthony's - 5:40-5:50 p.m.

Pismo Beach Outlets - 6:00-6:10 p.m.

Fin's Restaurant: 6:20-6:30 p.m.

Oceano Duck Pond: 6:45-7 p.m.

Organizers say that no drugs or alcohol are permitted at the warming center.

Both warming centers say that guests who leave through the evening will not be permitted to reenter the centers.

The are both are accepting ongoing donations of items that include warm clothing and food items.