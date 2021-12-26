Warming centers open tonight in SLO County ahead of rainfall

Due to the high chance of rain Sunday night and early Monday morning, multiple warming centers in SLO County are opening for those in need of shelter.

The South County Regional Center will be open tonight, located at 800 W. Branch Street in Arroyo Grande. Guests are asked not to arrive before 5:30 p.m. and come no later than 8 p.m.

The South County center provides those seeking shelter with a place to sleep and a hot meal. They do not allow pets and will close Monday morning at 7 a.m.

Transportation to the shelter will be provided for those in need at these locations and times:

Pickup at Oceano duck pond at 5:15 p.m.

Pickup at Ramona Park at 5:25 p.m.

Pickup at Fin’s Restaurant at 5:35 p.m.

Pickup at St. Anthony’s at 5:45 p.m.

Pickup at the Outlet bus stop at 5:55 p.m.

Drop off at the Regional Center at 6:15 p.m.

This center wants to remind guests that no drugs or alcohol are permitted on site, and you will not be permitted to re-enter if you choose to leave.

Questions regarding the South County Warming Center can be directed to the on-site contact at 805-295-1501 or the information line at 805-202-3615.

The Warming Center at 40 Prado in San Luis Obispo is also open tonight for those in need of shelter.

Guest check-in will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Overnight guests will be provided a safe and warm place to sleep, a hot shower, and a hot meal.

Staff says COVID-19 precautions are in place, and service animals are allowed inside. Secure kennels will be provided for pets not vaccinated or registered as service animals.

The Warming Center at 40 Prado will close at 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Questions regarding Warming Center donations or any general questions can be directed to 805-544-4004 x4.

Both centers open when it is 38 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, or if there is a 50% chance or higher of rain.

