WARNING: Scammer calling from spoofed SLO County Sheriff's ID number

Scammer is saying individual was due in court for Jury Duty
Posted at 7:16 AM, Dec 07, 2023
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of scam calls occurring in the area.

According to officials, the scammer has spoofed a sheriffs office caller ID, and is telling people that they were due in court for jury duty.

The scammer then says that the individual can pay for the fine through cryptocurrency.

If you receive a call from this scammer, it is asked that you report it to your local law enforcement agency.

Officials are also asking the public to let family members and friends know about this threat.

